Menorah lighting
Photo by Valeria Hernandez

In his first official function as mayor of Chino Hills, Brian Johsz (on stage) helps Rabbi Mendy Harlig of the Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills (in back) with the menorah lighting at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The mayor said it was an honor to light the “shamash,” the candle used to light the other eight candles of the menorah. “During a year with so much darkness, the menorah in Chino Hills is a testament to the power of light over that darkness in our community,” he said. The Hannukah celebration was held Dec. 10.

