By Marianne Napoles
Volunteers with the Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library are getting started on new activities including selling books online through Amazon.
Friends secretary Margaret Hogarth is heading up the sales and looking for volunteers who are proficient in Chinese or Korean to help her decide which books in those languages should be sold online.
The electronic message board in the library announcing that book donations are being accepted has resulted in many donations, said Jane Neptune, longtime Friends leader.
“We have two new volunteers in the bookstore but we’re looking for more,” she said. “The Friends has dwindled in the past few years, so we need to get some new members to help us revitalize the group,” she said.
The first book sale in more than two years will be coming up the first weekend of August. “We’re excited about it,” Mrs. Neptune said.
Proceeds from book sales go towards the purchase of books and materials requested by the library, as well as funding the performers for the summer reading program and reading incentive items requested by the library.
The Friends also donate the canvases used in the adult and family paint nights.
Mrs. Neptune said the bulk of their donations fund children’s programming. “We have a large number of very young residents in Chino Hills who are a major presence at events with their parents,” she said. The bookstore offers books and DVDs for every interest level and great prices, she said.
In the children’s section of the bookstore, the reading levels are written inside books that are part of the Accelerated Reader Program, which is a good readability guide even for those students who don’t use the program, she said.
For information about joining the Friends of the Library, call Jane Neptune at (951) 258-7657.
