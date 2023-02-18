Saturday, Feb. 18
Food for Life Ministry grocery giveaway, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Gateway-Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: foodforlifeminis try.org or (909) 627-3663.
Chino Community Garden Workshop “Planting a Spring Garden,’’ 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityof chino.org/healthychino.
Children’s Discovery Workshop “Spring Gardening,” 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Chino Hills Friends of the Library used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Continues from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Auditions for “Fuddy Meers,” 10 a.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Continues at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org or call (909) 590-1149.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Care Physical Therapy, 14820 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, Feb. 20
Presidents’ Day
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Information: cityof chino.org.
Constitution class taught by Douglas V. Gibbs, 6 p.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Cost is $10. Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityof chino.org.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinohills.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
Student Government Day, 9 a.m., mock meetings of the school board, Chino Hills City Council and Chino City Council, followed by a luncheon at Chino Hills High School.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Chino Hills Photo Contest Art Show and Photographers’ Reception, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Friday, Feb. 24
Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 25
City of Chino MLB Pitch, Hit and Run event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ayala Park Fields 1 and 2. Children ages 7 to 14 can participate. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266
Chino Boyz baseball team clothing drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Commons shopping center near former Toys R Us building, 4635 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
