Over the last five years, the City of Chino Hills has received $423,954 in revenues from Big League Dreams while the sports park reported gross revenues of $15,137,236 in the same time period.
After expressing concerns about declining revenues for more than a decade, the city council finally placed the matter on the agenda on Tuesday for an open discussion.
“At some point, every councilperson has asked about Big League Dreams,” said City Manager Benjamin Montgomery. “My intention is to start an open conversation.”
The $18 million facility was built in the Fairfield Ranch community in 2002.
The two developers of Fairfield Ranch at the time, Centex Homes and Richmond American, dedicated the 33-acre site to the city which built the park that is operated by Big League Dreams under a 20-year lease agreement with two five-year extensions.
Mr. Montgomery said the agreement was designed to give the initial profits and net revenue to Big League Dreams and in subsequent years, the city would get a larger share.
The sports park pays rent based on net revenue, office rent, repair and replacement costs, and alcohol rent where 10 percent of gross sales go to the city.
Mr. Montgomery said city staff met with Big League Dreams representatives at the facility in 2020 for a comprehensive review and found the condition of the replica stadiums in significant disrepair.
“Clearly, it isn’t at the level we expect or placed in the contract,” he said.
Firm on board
The city manager said Big League Dreams recognizes it needs to change how it operates and has enlisted a public relations business development firm called The CrisCom Company that is working to find a private party investor that would possibly purchase the brand and work with cities to refresh their operations. Big League Dreams has 11 parks, with seven in California.
Its corporate headquarters is located in an office building at the Chino Hills sports park.
Mayor Art Bennett said the sports park is not a revenue generator but almost a liability.
“We wanted to get the conversation going so the public can see why we’re concerned,” he said.
“It looks very unlikely that this can be turned around and we will continue to get nothing, so we wanted to entertain the fact to possibly take it on as a city facility and use it as a sports facility,” the mayor said.
Councilman Peter Rogers said the city had great expectations, but the downward trend began ten years ago when Big League Dreams opened a sports park in West Covina.
“They diluted the market," he said. "Attendance went down and revenues went down."
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said the facility continues to lose credibility with the city.
"When you look at their expenses, they are incredibly vague," she said. "There is no accountability. We can't let something like this happen again."
Councilman Ray Marquez said he was disappointed early on when he found out that Little League could not play at the facility because of alcohol sales.
"I'm unhappy with this agreement," he said. "We've been promised that things would get back on track and they never did," he said.
Big League Dreams USA managing director Jeff Odekirk did not respond to the Champion's request for a comment by presstime Thursday afternoon.
