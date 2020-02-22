The city of Chino’s annual Spring Camp for children on spring break from school will be held 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23 to 27 at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Registration is now open for children in grades first through eighth.
The camp will offer recreational activities, arts and crafts and games.
This year’s camp will feature a field trip to Mt. San Antonio College on Wednesday, March 25. Participants will tour the farm of the college’s Agricultural Sciences Program and surrounding facilities, including visiting with farm animals.
Children must bring a sack lunch and a snack to camp every day unless otherwise noted.
Parents and guardians can sign up their children for the entire week or just the days needed.
Weekly rates are $115 for the first child, $108 for the second child in the same family, and $101 for each additional child.
Daily rates are $27 per child for Chino residents or $37 for non-residents.
Space is limited, so early registration is suggested.
Registration: cityofchi no.org/programs. Information: 334-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.