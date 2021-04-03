Freestanding cell tower
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Like a star on a Christmas tree, the first branch was placed on top of an AT&T cell tower that is being constructed 50 feet away from the walking path on Madrugada Trail between Calle San Marcos and Grand Avenue in north Chino Hills. Workers said the first branch is placed on top for measurement purposes. The tower, to be designed as a eucalyptus tree, is surrounded by California Pepper trees and lemon-scented gum eucalyptus trees.  It is the first freestanding cell tower to be located near a trail, said city officials. The tower stands 60 feet tall. The planning commission granted AT&T its request for an increase from 35 feet to 60 feet based on findings that the extra height was needed to ensure efficient operation.

