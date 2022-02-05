Two portions of the Gateway Village shopping center on Grand Avenue at the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills have been sold to separate buyers for a combined value of $19 million, according to Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a real estate brokerage firm specializing in retail property sales.
The seller was VantageOne Real Estate Investments of Newport Beach that includes partner Tom Robinson who was one of the original shopping center developers.
The 12,984-square-foot portion of the shopping center including Pick Up Stix, Chino Hills Dental, It’s Boba Time, and First Citizens Bank sold for $11.4 million to a private investor based in Burbank.
The 14,771-square-foot portion of the retail building where Sit ‘n Sleep and Dunn-Edwards paint store are located facing the 71 Freeway, was sold for $7.6 million to a private investor in Santa Clarita.
