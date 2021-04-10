Income eligible households that need financial assistance for unpaid rent and utilities may apply for help through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program.
Individuals who have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, have past due rent or utilities, and have a household income that is not more than 80 percent of the area median income may be eligible to receive help to pay past due or future rent and utilities.
Landlords who participate in the program may get reimbursed for 80 percent of an eligible renter’s unpaid rent between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 if they agree to waive the remaining 20 percent of unpaid rent.
Eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program may apply on their own and receive 25 percent of unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Paying this 25 percent by June 30, 2021 can help keep individuals in their homes under the extended eviction protections in Senate Bill 91. Visit housin giskey.com or call (833) 430-2122 for assistance.
