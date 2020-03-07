The Chino Hills City Council will receive an update on the Coronavirus situation throughout the county, state, and nation when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The city is coordinating a public information campaign with the Chino Valley Fire District and city of Chino to ensure accurate and consistent messaging is provided to citizens throughout the valley, according to a city staff report.
No cases have been reported in San Bernardino County as of March 5, according to the report.
Although other jurisdictions in California have declared public health emergencies due to specific circumstances within their geographic areas, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, as of March 5, has indicated the risk from the virus to the general public in the county remains low.
The county’s Department of Public Health has developed a website for resources that can be used by the community.
Information: wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.
Chino Valley Fire Chief Tim Shackelford gave an update on the virus at Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting.
