The first joint meeting between the City of Chino Hills and the Planning Commission on building high-density housing in the city will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 via Zoom.
Four workshops have been held so far, including one on Tuesday, March 16 where nine sites were discussed for high-density housing, down from 13.
Two of the sites are golf courses where 532 multi-family units are suggested for Los Serranos Golf Course and 166 multi-family units are suggested for Western Hills Golf Course in Carbon Canyon.
Up to 180 units could be built on the Caballero Ranch on the west side of Peyton Drive, south of Eucalyptus Avenue and up to 50 multi-units could be built next to it on the overflow parking lot across from Community Park. To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711, or call (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.