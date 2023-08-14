A 26-year-old Claremont man was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of trying to break into two Chino Hills homes, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Nathan Chow was booked on $30,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is facing one count of attempted burglary, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
The records show he was arrested at 1:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of Giant Forest Loop.
Mr. Chow is expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Wednesday, Aug. 16, records show.
Chino Hills deputies were first called at 1:23 a.m. to a report of an attempted home burglary in the 14000 block of Evening Primrose Place where a person tried to open several doors in the backyard.
“Deputies searched the residence and gathered investigative leads about the suspect, but he was not found,” Deputy Tyler Van Amberg said.
Less than 20 minutes later, deputies were called to a home for an attempted home burglary in the 3100 block of Giant Forest Loop, near the Evening Primose Place residence, the deputy said.
Deputies searched the Giant Forest property and the surrounding neighborhood until the suspect was found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home, Deputy Van Amberg said,
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
