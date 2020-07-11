The Chino Hills Community Foundation will meet online at 4 p.m. Monday, July 13 via zoom. Residents may participate by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/833-1619-0103.
Residents may also call 1-669-900-6833 and enter 83316190103.
The Chino Hills City Hall community room where the meetings are typically held will not be open because of coronavirus concerns.
The board will allow members of the public to address items at the beginning of the meeting and time is limited to three minutes per speaker.
Comments can also be made by sending an email to Robyn Rogers at rrogers@chinohills.org prior to 3:30 p.m. the day of the meeting.
The board will review the preliminary financial report as of June 30 and appoint members to serve on several committees, including board development, public affairs, finance, planning, and fund development.
The board will also review its donor list, discuss events for 2020, discuss ideas on how to support the community, discuss the charitable giving program, and 2021-2026 strategic goals.
The foundation supports cultural, educational, and recreational needs of the community and has donated money for park playground equipment, the library, recreation scholarships, the military banner program, trails amenities, and more.
Foundation officers are chairman Peter Rogers, vice chairperson Cynthia Moran, secretary Mary Faulhaber, and treasurer Peter Pirritano.
Board members are Bill Hughes, Darryl Goodman, Glen Anderson, Sylvia Nash, Dan Capener, David Kramer, Grace Capps, Kathleen Smith, Darrin Lee, Delinia Lewis, and Spencer Bogner.
Information on the meeting: 364-2712.
