The Chino Hills Planning Commission will hold an online meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 to determine if alcohol sales will be allowed at the proposed Grocery Outlet that would occupy the former Big Lots on Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
Grocery Outlet is a retail supermarket offering brand name bargains on groceries, deli, vitamins, health and beauty, housewares, and gifts.
The store will also sell beer, wine, and spirits.
The applicant, Katy Schardt of Compass Commercial Group, is in the process of obtaining an alcoholic beverage license.
Approval from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is contingent upon the applicant receiving a “public convenience or necessity” finding from the Planning Commission because the store is within a census tract that is oversaturated with businesses selling alcohol, according to a staff report.
As part of the conversion from Big Lots to Grocery Outlet, the property owner of the shopping center is proposing a major redesign of the storefront including a tower element, new exterior lighting, repaving of the parking lot and a new sign program for portions of the center.
In other business, the commission will review the proposed capital improvement program budget for fiscal year 2020-21 that includes 48 projects valued at $44 million. The commission will be asked to make findings that the program is in conformance with the city’s general plan.
The meeting can be accessed by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter code 87939548952.
