A half-dozen alleys between Ninth and 14th streets north of Chino Avenue are undergoing repaving work through December.
Cost is $1.35 million, which includes $80,600 for plans and specifications, $1 million in estimated construction costs, $103,000 in contingencies, $90,000 for project and construction management, $45,000 in inspection costs and $8,000 for geotechnical services, according to a City of Chino staff report.
City council members voted 4-0 in favor of the project on Oct. 5 with Councilmember Karen Comstock absent.
The six alleys are located on Ninth Street between B and C streets; 10th Street between Chino Avenue and C Street; and the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th street alleys between Chino Avenue and B Street, the report states.
Fire hydrant replacements will also take place, according to the staff report.
Staff will request an appropriation from the water enterprise fund at the time of the contract award, according to the report.
City council members awarded the project to Walnut-based RKA Consulting Group in November for design services and preparation of bid documents.
