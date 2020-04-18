Chino Hills resident Josh Pareda
Champion photo by Dawn Marks

Chino Hills resident Josh Pareda is pictured at his home on Yorba Avenue with the cross he displays every year during the Easter season. Mr. Pareda said he provides the display to “spread the love of Christ with the wonderful neighbors of the Los Serranos community.” Similar tributes were seen in front yards throughout the Chino Valley, even as many Christians were unable to attend Easter services because of the coronavirus outbreak.

