Chino Valley YMCA will begin its monthly swim lessons today (April 2) at its facility at 5665 Edison Ave., Chino.
Classess are offered Saturday mornings and afternoons and Mondays through Fridays.
Classes run through April 28.
Cost varies based on the type of class.
Registration for May swim lessons begin Monday, April 11.
Children as young as six months can apply.
Information: weymca.org.
