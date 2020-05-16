Officials from four southern California counties, including San Bernardino County, want to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss reopening businesses at a faster pace than outlined in his four-phase recovery plan.
A letter, written by San
Bernardino County officials and signed by representatives from Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties, was sent Wednesday, asking for the meeting.
The state is currently in the second phase of its four-phase plan to re-open the state after a "stay-at-home" order for all but essential businesses was issued on March 19 to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
In the second phase, clothing stores, florists, toy stores, bookstores, sporting goods stores, warehouses and manufacturers, and retailers offering curbside servce have been allowed to re-open.
Gov. Newsom has set stringent guidelines for further openings, including no coronavirus-related deaths for two weeks, which officials from large counties say is all but impossible.
San Bernardino County's plan to re-open, which includes churches, short-term rentals and dine-in restaurants, includes monitoring of outbreaks as the result of re-openings.
The county has also earmarked $30 million for grants to help small businesses re-open safely.
Virus cases on the rise
At the same time that a faster re-opening is sought, the number of positive coronavirus cases and related deaths is continuing to rise in the county, in large part because testing has also increased in the county.
Chino now has 389 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths, according to county statistics released early Friday morning.
Chino's count includes San Bernardino County residents at the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women, both in Chino.
This time last week, Chino had 175 cases and four deaths.
Chino Hills has 77 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths, according to the county.
This time last week, the county reported that Chino Hills had two deaths and 70 positive cases.
Data used to produce the coronavirus count is updated daily from the California disease reporting and surveillance system, but is considered preliminary and subject to change as a result of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Department of Public Health, county officials state on the county’s COVID-19 “dashboard.”
County numbers
Friday morning, there were 3,198 positive cases countywide, which is 9.6 percent of the 33,348 tested so far.
This week, there were 139 deaths attributed to the virus, which is 4.3 percent of the county's reported cases.
The same time last week, there were 2,629 positive cases and 111 deaths countywide.
Other cities
Other confirmed positive cases and deaths in the county as of early Friday morning are: Adelanto 40 cases, 1 death; Apple Valley 42 cases, 2 deaths; Barstow 10 cases, 2 deaths; Big Bear City 3 cases, 0 deaths; Big Bear Lake 7 cases, 0 deaths; Bloomington 40 cases, 2 deaths; Blue Jay, 1 death; Colton 124 cases, 11 deaths; Crestline 11 cases, 1 death; Fontana 369 cases, 11 deaths; Fort Irwin 2 cases, 0 deaths; Grand Terrace 16 cases, 1 death; Hesperia 78 cases, 1 death; Highland 84 cases, 3 deaths; Joshua Tree 15 cases, 2 deaths; Loma Linda 53 cases, 0 deaths; Mentone 16 cases, 0 deaths; Montclair 48 cases, 4 deaths; Morongo Valley 6 cases, 0 deaths; Oak Hills 16 cases, 0 deaths; Ontario 267 cases, 13 deaths; Phelan 9 cases, 0 deaths; Rancho Cucamonga 153 cases, 6 deaths; Redlands 192 cases, 19 deaths; Rialto 147 cases, 5 deaths; Rimforest 1 case, 0 deaths; Running Springs 5 cases, 0 deaths; San Bernardino 411 cases, 5 deaths; Twentynine Palms 6 cases, 0 deaths; Upland 110 cases, 10 deaths; Victorville 127 cases, 6 deaths; Wrightwood 1 case, 0 deaths; Yucaipa 188 cases, 24 deaths; Yucca Valley 16 cases, 1 death; undetermined locations 119 cases, 0 deaths.
Cities not listed have no cases, according to the county, which has been revising previous numbers up or down, depending on new testing and additional, more accurate information received about persons testing for coronavirus.
