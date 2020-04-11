The Chino Police Department is investigating several robberies that have taken place between March 19 and March 25 in the city.
Police said a boy was robbed of his backpack and iPhone March 19 at Olympic Park in Chino, but the stolen items were returned to his house six days later.
Officers were called at 1:48 a.m. to the 6300 block of Southwestern Street, in the College Park area of Chino, on a report of a robbery, finding the boy with a bloody nose and complaining of pain in his neck after being assaulted, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“The male victim advised he made arrangements to meet a female juvenile friend at Olympic Park at 1:30 a.m.,” Sgt. Franklin said. “Upon arrival at the park, the male victim was unable to locate the female juvenile.”
At that time, four boys walked up to the victim. They assaulted the boy and took his backpack and iPhone before running away.
Police got word from the victim that the backpack and iPhone were returned to his house.
“He advised that he found it placed under a bench on his front porch,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Backpack taken
Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and cloth covering their faces are being sought after taking a victim’s backpack March 19 at an apartment complex at 11401 Central Ave.
“The victim advised he parked his vehicle at 7:55 p.m. and as he exited his vehicle, he was approached by two unknown male subjects,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The men, described as Hispanic and approximately 30 years old, demanded the victim’s backpack and threatened to hurt him if he did not comply with their demands.
Sgt. Franklin said the victim gave the suspects his backpack, which contained miscellaneous work items. The suspects fled on foot and police have yet to develop any leads to identify the men.
Attempted purse snatch
A woman sitting in her car in the parking lot of Stater Bros. market at 4721 Riverside Drive nearly had her purse taken by a man March 20, Sgt. Franklin said.
Police were called just after 4 p.m. on a report of an attempted robbery, learning a black man between 18 and 21 years old stopped his silver Nissan Sentra behind the victim’s vehicle, opened up her passenger side door and tried to grab her purse.
The purse was still on the victim’s shoulder.
“The victim yelled for help and the suspect fled in his vehicle without taking her purse,” Sgt. Franklin said. “Detectives are following up on possible leads.”
Food theft
Chino police are looking for a Hispanic man and woman between 30 and 40 years old suspected of stealing several food items March 22 at the El Pueblo Meat Market at 13218 Sixth St. A store clerk reported that two people walked into the store at 12:18 p.m., grabbed several food items and tried to leave without paying for the items, Sgt. Franklin said.
When the clerk tried to stop the thieves, the female suspect picked up a jar of mayonnaise and threw it at the clerk. The clerk was not hit, Sgt. Franklin said.
“The clerk was fearful she would get hurt and returned to the store to report the theft,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Man assaulted on
Riverside Drive
A black man was struck in the ribs with a metal pipe March 25 after he was approached by a white and Hispanic man on Riverside Drive near Monte Vista Avenue.
Officers went to Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino around 6 p.m. on a report of a robbery, learning the victim had been playing basketball near Riverside and Monte Vista, but left to get food.
He began walking westbound on Riverside Drive when a white man walked up and demanded the victim’s wallet and money, Sgt. Franklin said.
“The victim told him no and showed the subject that his wallet had no money,” the sergeant said. “He then turned and saw an unknown Hispanic male with a metal pipe approach him.” The man was struck with the metal pipe but was able to run away.
“The victim reported hearing a derogatory racial term during the assault and believed he was targeted due to his race. The victim went to Chino Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Neither suspect could be identified by the victim, Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information on these crimes can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
