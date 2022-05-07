Chino Senior Legends Challenge winners

Linda Hilton, left, and Dave Kaan, right, were the winners of this year’s Senior Legends Challenge in Chino. Between them are the runners-up Paulette Embry and Michael Lovelace.

 City of Chino photo

Linda Hilton won the women’s individual championship and Dave Kaan won the men’s individual championship of the 2022 Senior Legends Challenge in Chino, a tournament for seniors to compete in a variety of games and sports. 

Paulette Embry took second place in the women’s standings and Michael Lovelace was runner-up in the men’s individual championship.

Results 

(Gold, silver, and bronze award winners)

Women’s shuffleboard—Maggie Hernandez, Carol Davison, Linda Hilton

Men’s shuffleboard—Stanley Leventhal, Dave Kaan, Don Parvin

Women’s basketball—Linda Hilton, Paulette Embry, Sandy Nila

Men’s basketball—Sam Vander Veen, Dave Kaan, Mark Weiss

Women’s bowling—Sandy Nila, Paulette Embry, Linda Hilton

Men’s bowling—Lyle Hayer, Ron Cantrell, Jay Swonger

Women’s poker—Carol Davison, Toni Coumes, Laurie Hernandez

Men’s poker—Michael Lovelace, Ron Cantrell, Jay Swonger 

Women’s billiards—Linda Hilton, Lisby Garcia, Sophie Hulsey

Men’s billiards—Michael Lovelace, Alfred Trujillo, Ron Cantrell

Women’s bunco—Delilah Parvin, Linda Hilton, Donna Southwick

Men’s bunco—Ron Cantrell, Duane Maes, Michael Lovelace

Women’s bocce ball—Toni Coumes, Laurie Hernandez, Virginia Mills

Men’s bocce ball—Michael Lovelace, Dave Kaan, Stanley Leventhal

Women’s dominoes—Paulette Embry, Pam Johnson, Toni Coumes

Men’s dominoes—Dave Kaan, Sam Vander Veen, Michael Lovelace

Women’s horseshoe—Joann Pierce, Linda Hilton, Pam Johnson

Men’s horseshoe—Dave Kaan, Sam Vander Veen, Jay Swonger

