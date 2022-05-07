Linda Hilton won the women’s individual championship and Dave Kaan won the men’s individual championship of the 2022 Senior Legends Challenge in Chino, a tournament for seniors to compete in a variety of games and sports.
Paulette Embry took second place in the women’s standings and Michael Lovelace was runner-up in the men’s individual championship.
Results
(Gold, silver, and bronze award winners)
Women’s shuffleboard—Maggie Hernandez, Carol Davison, Linda Hilton
Men’s shuffleboard—Stanley Leventhal, Dave Kaan, Don Parvin
Women’s basketball—Linda Hilton, Paulette Embry, Sandy Nila
Men’s basketball—Sam Vander Veen, Dave Kaan, Mark Weiss
Women’s bowling—Sandy Nila, Paulette Embry, Linda Hilton
Men’s bowling—Lyle Hayer, Ron Cantrell, Jay Swonger
Women’s poker—Carol Davison, Toni Coumes, Laurie Hernandez
Men’s poker—Michael Lovelace, Ron Cantrell, Jay Swonger
Women’s billiards—Linda Hilton, Lisby Garcia, Sophie Hulsey
Men’s billiards—Michael Lovelace, Alfred Trujillo, Ron Cantrell
Women’s bunco—Delilah Parvin, Linda Hilton, Donna Southwick
Men’s bunco—Ron Cantrell, Duane Maes, Michael Lovelace
Women’s bocce ball—Toni Coumes, Laurie Hernandez, Virginia Mills
Men’s bocce ball—Michael Lovelace, Dave Kaan, Stanley Leventhal
Women’s dominoes—Paulette Embry, Pam Johnson, Toni Coumes
Men’s dominoes—Dave Kaan, Sam Vander Veen, Michael Lovelace
Women’s horseshoe—Joann Pierce, Linda Hilton, Pam Johnson
Men’s horseshoe—Dave Kaan, Sam Vander Veen, Jay Swonger
