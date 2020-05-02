The 18th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in downtown Chino.
The event was scheduled for April 25, but was postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Vehicle entrant fee is $40 if registered before Wednesday, Sept. 2 either online or by mail.
It is open to all pre-1975 cars, all motorcycles and working show trucks.
Spectators can attend the show for free.
More than 900 cars can be viewed along Central Avenue, north of Chino Avenue, and on the Chino City Hall Lawn, parking lot and surrounding streets.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com or chi nokiwanis.com.
For vendor space, email nickCFR20@gmail.com.
