Allisson Silveira and Salvador Comberos, who met while working at the Chino Valley Unified School District, plan to marry March 21, 2020 at Eden Lutheran Church in Riverside.
A reception will follow at the bride’s parents’ residence in Riverside.
The couple became engaged in November 2019.
Miss Silveira, the only daughter of Martin and Suzanne Silveira, is a teacher for the school district. She is a 2018 graduate of Cal Baptist University, and she expects to receive her master’s degree from Cal Baptist in spring 2021.
Miss Silveira’s father is the director of maintenance, operations and construction for the school district and a graduate of Chino High.
Mr. Comberos, the son of Laura Pereyda, grew up in Los Angeles. He is a bus driver for the school district.
The couple plan to reside in Riverside.
