Two people were killed early Monday morning in a collision involving three cars on the westbound 60 Freeway east of Mountain Avenue in Chino, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victims have not been identified, pending notification of next of kin, said Officer Steven Rawls.
Investigators said the 1:59 a.m. collision took place when a 2009 Toyota being driven by an 18-year-old Ontario woman was in a crash and was stopped in the No. 1 lane, facing to the north, the officer said.
Moments later, a 2014 Kia being driven by a 46-year-old Los Angeles man struck the right side of the Toyota prior to a 2005 Nissan driven by a 64-year-old Anaheim man slamming into both vehicles.
A passenger inside the Toyota died at the scene, Officer Rawls said.
“The right rear passenger of the 2014 sustained major injuries and was transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center,” the officer said. “She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other parties involved sustained minor injuries and were transported to local area hospital.”
The California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information can call (909) 980-3994.
