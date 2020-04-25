A 33-year-old Chino Hills man arrested April 17 on possession of a stolen vehicle was released from the West Valley Detention Center the same day because of the California Judicial Council’s recent action with the Emergency Bail Schedule where the bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenders is set to zero dollars.
Don Joseph was arrested by Chino Hills Police at Main Street and Peyton Drive, at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, after deputies spotted a car at 3:25 p.m. that had been reported stolen earlier in the day by The Hertz Corporation in Ontario, said Deputy E. Cuesta.
Jail records show Mr. Joseph was arrested at 4:35 p.m. and was released at 11:07 p.m.
Records indicate that a court date has not been scheduled.
San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said his office is not a proponent of releasing inmates because of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that just because there is a pandemic, does not mean criminals are any less of a threat to the public.
“It makes no sense to keep law-abiding people in their homes, but let alleged criminals out of custody,” Mr. Anderson said.
He said the district attorney’s office is “hesitant” in having the governor’s office and several health offices in Sacramento, which is approximately 500 miles from San Bernardino County, force county judges to make choices about releasing inmates back into the community.
“The same judicial council should not be making decisions about a jail population they don’t even have an understanding about,” Mr. Anderson said. “Especially when there is only one single case of an inmate being diagnosed with the virus, so far.”
He said there is nothing indicating it is in the community’s best interest to release criminals from custody, adding anyone who chooses to commit crimes should remain in custody.
Should numbers show that there was a medical crisis in the San Bernardino County jail system, Mr. Anderson said he and Sheriff John McMahon would take immediate action to curb the situation.
“Many inmates in jail and prison environments have better access to medical care than when they are out of custody and in the community,” Mr. Anderson said. “In the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail System, there is medical staff on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
He said county officials can make modifications to its criminal justice process in the county courtrooms to ensure due process continues for alleged criminals and that constitutional rights are observed, including the health of inmates.
Sheriff McMahon said residents committing crimes will be held accountable.
“Putting undue stress on our residents by releasing a record number of inmates into the community goes against our mission of providing law enforcement solutions that meet the needs of our community,” Sheriff McMahon said. “The change to zero bail for our arrestees dramatically compromises our community’s sense of safety and well-being. It is our moral and ethical obligation to voice opposition to the unwarranted release of these inmates under the zero bail criteria.”
He said the zero-bail policy does not only apply to new arrestees, but to hundreds of inmates, some who may have been in custody for months, and possibly years, as they await trial in their cases.
“We believe the original intent of zero bail was to alleviate jail overcrowding and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. McMahon said. “Currently, our jail population is well below our average. And, we have sufficient bed space to isolate and quarantine inmates.”
He said the zero-bail policy could incite criminals to commit additional crimes because of the delay in court proceedings for possible punishments.
“The effects of zero bail in the county can be devastating,” Mr. McMahon said.
