A new running group called “Anti-Racism Running Club” will hold its first meeting at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 28 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Avenue.
The group is organized by Elizabeth and Clark Selters of Chino Hills.
According to the club’s Instagram site, the purpose of the group is to “bring our community together through jogging, running or walking to communicate and understand voices of non-white residents (black, Hispanic, Asian, etc.) and provide us tools to dismantle racism on a personal, professional and structural level.”
The meeting will begin with a guest speaker followed by a 2.3-mile route from the park to Boys Republic Drive, Grand Avenue, Peyton Drive, and back to the park. Participants are asked to bring a mask.
COVID safety regulations will be followed. Club shirts will be available for purchase but any exercise attire is welcome. Information: Instagram: run2endracism.
