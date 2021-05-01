Mustard blooms
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Chino Hills is blanketed with yellow mustard blooms, including the Coral Ridge Trail shown above that runs alongside Eucalyptus Avenue, west of Hope for the Hills Park. The scene in this photo is located across from Calle Barcelona. Although the blooms bring the joy of springtime to residents, mustard plants are invasive weeds and a fire hazard when they dry out.

