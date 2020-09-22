Chino Police Real-Time Crime Center employee helps nab three suspected car thieves

A Chino Police Department crime analyst watching live video from the department’s Real Time Crime Center relayed information to officers in the field of three men stealing a car Sept. 15 in Chino, leading to their arrests after a high-risk traffic stop an hour later in Diamond Bar.
The three suspects—Rene Douglas Cisneros, 25; Miguel Romero De Leon, 24; and Jose Andres Ortiz, 28, all of Los Angeles—were arrested at 11:30 a.m. without incident at Diamond Bar Boulevard and the 60 Freeway.
The three men were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. All three have since been released on bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police said the crime analyst saw three men on camera stealing a car at the Park and Ride parking lot at 3321 Chino Ave., just east of the 71 Freeway, and recognized the men from a previous grand theft at the same location.
She gave a vehicle description to Chino police dispatchers, who then relayed the information to officers in the field.
“Based on the good descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, an officer was immediately able to identify them as they arrived on scene and observed the suspect vehicle exit the driveway of the Park and Ride lot,” Chino police said in a statement.
With help from two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Chino police officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the car as it exited the westbound 60 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard, police said.
“The vehicle contained several catalytic converters and various tools and property that may be related to other crimes,” police said.
Chino police opened its Real Time Crime Center in 2019, using a wall of video screens, an interface Smartboard and two workstations for its crime analyst employees.
“The Real Time Crime Center is the information hub for a multitude of technology that includes camera feeds from both public and private cameras, intersection cameras, police observation devices, automated license plate readers and law enforcement databases,” police said. “The mission of the Real Time Crime Center is to provide officers with critical real-time information while responding to emergency calls to provide a safer environment for the officers and the community.”
