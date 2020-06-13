Government meetings in council chambers at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. are open to in-person attendance.
Social distancing measures will be in place and face masks are encouraged.
Meetings can also be viewed livestream from the city website, cityofchino.org/agendas.
Recordings of past meetings are available on the agenda page.
The business offices at city hall are open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Chino Planning Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 15 in council chambers.
Items to be discussed include:
--a request to demolish a vacant Olive Garden Restaurant on Philadelphia Street and construct a car wash in the Chino Promenade commercial center.
—a request to subdivide land parcels for industrial buildings on the corner of County Road and East End Avenue
—a proposal by Verizon for a wireless telecommunications facility disguised as a 65-foot-tall eucalyptus tree at 14042 Euclid Ave.
The Chino City Council will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Items on the agenda include the city budget and a resolution to vacate a portion of Comet Avenue and Remington Avenue.
The Chino Community Services Commission, dealing with recreation and human services issues, will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 22.
