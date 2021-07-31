The City of Chino Hills is offering more appointments for passport services, doubling the current capacity.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Beginning Tuesday, hours 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Passport services are provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor of city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Customers should be ready with a completed application and the necessary documentation at their scheduled appointment time, or they may be required to reschedule.
The passport application fee must be paid by check or money order made payable to the U.S. Department of State. Customers may pay city passport execution and photo fees with a credit or debit card.
A 2.5 percent convenience fee will be charged for any credit or debit card transaction.
To avoid the charge, customers may also pay city fees by check or money order made payable to the City of Chino Hills.
Information: passport hotline, (909) 364-2608 or visit chinohills.org/pass ports.
