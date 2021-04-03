Building replicas of a California mission is no longer a requirement in fourth-grade curriculum, but that didn’t stop 10-year-old Chino Hills twins Chase and Kayla Sante from completing the task while attending distance learning at Rolling Ridge Elementary School.
“Chase and Kayla have been excited learning about the missions and California history,” said family friend, retired elementary school teacher and tutor Rachel Hughes. She felt the brother and sister could greatly benefit from learning the experience of using several materials to build a small replica of one of California’s historic Missions.
Chase chose the Mission in San Juan Capistrano while Kayla chose the Santa Barbara Mission.
Ms. Hughes was recruited in September by the twins’ live-in grandparents David and Denise Anderson for extended lessons and enrichment activities during Chase and Kayla’s distance learning, and she was excited for the opportunity to work with students again.
Ms. Hughes guided the twins through the process of writing their Mission reports, and Mrs. Anderson helped the twins in the construction of their projects.
Chino Valley Unified Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction Luke Hackney said California Missions are a part of the fourth grade work, but having students complete a Mission project is at the teacher’s discretion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.