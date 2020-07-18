Pending a decision this month by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, a three-story assisted senior living facility housing approximately 109 residents could be built in a rural residential area in unincorporated Chino.
Plans by RDS Partners Inc. to develop a 3-acre lot at 13225 Serenity Trail require an amendment to San Bernardino County’s general plan and land use zoning map from single residential to general commercial.
No amendments are proposed to the City of Chino general plan or zoning because the project is under the jurisdiction of San Bernardino County.
The proposed 45-foot tall, three-story senior living facility will include 79 assisted living units and 30 memory care units.
The project, called Summerland Senior Care Facility, is a mixture of senior housing types with varying floor plans.
Amenities include a separate memory care and assisted living areas, a fitness center, bistro, kitchen, theater, salon, game room and spa, treatment rooms, a library and computer room.
Included in the design plans are a memory care garden on the second floor and an interior courtyard for assisted living residents.
An underground parking structure with 57 parking spaces is proposed.
A sidewalk along the frontage of the site and driveway to access the facility will be built by the developer.
Water service will be provided by Monte Vista Water District and an advance septic system will be used for wastewater treatment.
Huitt-Zollars is the engineering firm.
A final decision will be made by Board of Supervisors at its 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday, July 28.
The San Bernardino County Planning Commission recommended on June 18 that the board of supervisors approve the general plan amendment and conditional use permit.
The county report states that commercial zoning requires a minimum lot size of five acres for a residential care facility and that the parcel measurement of 3.16 acres is based on gross area.
The report also states the lot had been reduced in size by government action from the expansion of the 71 Freeway to accommodate a county roadway and flood control measures.
The county requires a minimum lot size of one acre for its residential designation.
The requirement is the same for the city of Chino.
During a 30-day public comment period, which concluded on April 23, the county reported that five letters were received from residents in response to a notice sent to all property owners on March 23.
The comments were related to traffic, parking, water quality, noise and safety, and compatibility with the existing residential neighborhood to the north and east.
The county report states: “Although the project is not a multi-family development per se, the design requirements in Chapter 84.16- Multiple Family Residential Development Standards apply and are intended to ensure compatibility with other development in the immediate area.”
Initial environmental investigations included in the county report show no significant adverse impact on the environment with the implementation of conditions of approval and environmental mitigation measures.
The public can email comments about the project to BoardMeetingCom ments@cob.sbcounty.gov or submit comments online at sbcounty.gov/cob/pub liccomments/default.aspx.
A livestream of the meeting is on sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeet ings.aspx.
