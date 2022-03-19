Lynne Fiddmont, an R & B singer and songwriter will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $10.
Residents should bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner.
Water, soft drinks, wine and beer will be on sale.
Ms. Fiddmont, who has toured the world as a back-up vocalist, has performed twice in Chino Hills, including the Chino Hills Blues and Jazz Festival.
Her album Power of Love consists of classic R & B covers and original soul songs including “Walking on Rainbows” which she composed with her writing partner and co-producer Andrew Ford, about loving yourself.
She has worked with artists Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins, Patti Austin, Lou Rawls and Natalie Cole.
The performance is the first of three in a concert series sponsored by chARTS, the Chino Hills Arts Committee of the Community Foundation.
The May 13 concert will feature jazz musician and percussionist Louie Beltran, who has also performed in Chino Hills.
For tickets, visit chinohills foundation.com.
