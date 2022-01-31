Anyone placing a call for service to the Chino Police Department could begin receiving text message updates, emails and surveys starting Tuesday, Feb. 1 with the implementation of a software program aimed to improve communication between Chino Police and the community.
Chino police recently purchased a one-year membership to SPIDR Tech software, used exclusively by law enforcement agencies to improve customer care, Chino Police Lt. Dustin Tomicic said.
“The Chino Police Department understands the importance of providing excellent service to the Chino community, and we are always looking for innovative ways to utilize technology as a tool to further enhance the quality and delivery of our services,” Lt. Tomicic said.
Cost for the one-year membership was $37,600, which included $2,500 for setup and implementation.
Should Chino police renew their membership for 2023, cost would be $35,100.
The program was not paid for by Chino city funds, but with asset forfeiture money, Lt. Tomicic said.
“No taxpayer money was used,” he said.
The program will allow Chino police to automatically send one-to-one text messages, emails or mobile-friendly updates and surveys to crime victims, reporting parties and others in the community, the lieutenant said.
“These messages are triggered by calls for service and are automatically generated in accordance with predetermined parameters,” Lt. Tomicic said. “SPIDR Tech works to improve communication, investigative workflow and public perception while boosting staff efficiency.”
Residents will have the option to opt-out of the service after receiving messages or a survey.
Lt. Tomicic said the software will send messages throughout the various phases of investigation and will provide updates when their call for service is received, if an officer is delayed in responding, provide information on victim’s rights, when their case has been assigned to a detective for follow-up work, when an arrest was made, and when their case is closed.
“Community members will then receive the short survey to solicit feedback on their experience with the Chino Police Department,” he said.
