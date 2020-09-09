Chino police arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of throwing a lit cigarette at officers early Tuesday morning.
Christine Bocardo, of Chino, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Bail was set at $100,000, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Officers went to a home at 3:07 a.m. on the 13100 block of Fifth Street on an elder abuse investigation, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
When officers talked to a woman, she threw a lit cigarette at the on-duty officers, striking them on the shoulder, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Ms. Bocardo is being held on suspicion of causing harm or death on an elderly adult and battery on emergency personnel.
