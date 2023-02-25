Eighty community members received ashes at Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, on Ash Wednesday. The drive-by event allowed participants to stay warm in their vehicles in 48-degree weather on a rainy, windy day.
Ash Wednesday begins the Lenten season where believers fast and pray until Easter Sunday. The day has its origins in the ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting and the ashes symbolize the dust from which man was made, based on God’s words to Adam in Genesis 3:19.
