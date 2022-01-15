The City of Chino Hills has received a federal grant of $90,458 to reimburse costs incurred from the Blue Ridge Fire that started in Yorba Linda in October 2020 and spread north into Chino Hills, burning 13,964 acres.
The city council was notified in September 2021 that it received the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant and accepted the award during the Dec. 14, 2021 council meeting.
The city will use $80,843 toward public safety overtime costs and the remaining $9,610 will reimburse the city’s general fund for other costs.
During the activation of the city’s emergency operations center, a temporary shelter was set up at the Chino Hills Community Center and an animal shelter for dogs and large animals was set up at McCoy Equestrian Center.
Chino Valley Fire District officials said 19,730 people in 5,958 homes in Chino Hills were evacuated. No homes in Chino Hills were burned.
Many accepted Red Cross hotel vouchers offered at the Community Center.
About 56 percent of the 14,173-acre Chino Hills State Park burned.
A phone bank and emergency hotline was established by the city for residents.
The Chino Hills Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinated evacuation warnings and orders, road closures, and assistance to residents.
In addition to staff at the city’s emergency operations center, various departments were involved with the response including Public Works, Community Relations, Community Services, and Information Technology.
The total amount submitted by the city for the fire management assistance grant was $120,610 and the city received the maximum 75 percent federal cost share amount provided by FEMA.
According to city spokesperson Nicole Freeman, the 75 percent reimbursement is standard for FEMA and the city was not required to supplement the amount to receive the grant. Remaining costs incurred above the $90,458 grant amount have been/or will be paid from the city’s general fund, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.