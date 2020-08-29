Andrea Baker of Chino Hills is not only an instructional coach for the Chino Valley school district, she is a teacher as well.
Mrs. Baker is one of ten instructional coaches covering the district’s 22 elementary schools.
She supports teachers at Glenmeade and Rolling Ridge elementary schools working in a distance learning environment that is new to everyone.
She tells teachers “the name of the game every day is being flexible and being a problem solver.”
Instructional coaches are helping teachers take the good instructional practices from brick and mortar teaching and apply them to a digital platform, she said.
They also assist teachers with finding resources, co-teaching, troubleshooting and giving “just in time” support, she added.
In distance learning, teachers are now teaching students of the same grades from multiple schools.
Tina Delgadillo teaches Mrs. Baker’s son Luke and other sixth grade students of Eagle Canyon Elementary as well as students from Country Springs Elementary where she holds her virtual classes.
Mrs. Baker said students are asking to stay online after class to chit chat with their teachers or ask questions.
“Students are longing for the connection and some have asked teachers if they can stay on after the online class is over,” she said.
In California, SB98 requires teachers to provide daily live instruction of 180 minutes in TK and kindergarten, 230 minutes in grades one to three and 240 minutes in grades four to six.
Teachers are trying to learn how to teach students in cooperative groups so students can have more interaction.
“It’s an adjustment in an environment without peers,” she said.
“Research shows kids need to speak in order to learn. They can’t be silent all day.”
Mrs. Baker shared the following distance learning tips for parents:
Communicate with the teacher.
Look at the teacher’s classroom webpage and check frequently for emails and other communication.
Parents should know that teachers have a plan B if the internet goes down either for the student at home or the teacher at school.
She would like to see parents “give grace” to teachers during distance learning.
“Teachers are required to track student participation and also have other accountability measures to follow from the state,” she said.
Routines are needed
Kids need the routine of waking up and getting ready which includes breakfast, brushing teeth, combing hair and getting dressed.
They need a support system from parents that holds them accountable.
Create a space in the home for school. Either a desk or a table and chair with an adequate seat cushion will work.
Don’t permit students to work from a bed or couch.
“For sure they do better when their posture is up and they have the ability to move during breaks,” Mrs. Baker said.
Trifold presentation boards available at Dollar Tree stores could be used as classroom separators.
If there is background noise at home, students can use a headset.
Blue blocker glasses reduce glare from computer screens.
Parents are staying nearby to help transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and special education students, she said.
For older students in general education, once the parent signs them on the computer, they should be able to walk away.
Encourage participation on spirit days so that students can connect with the culture of their school.
Find other things that kids can do other than technology when they are not in school.
She advises parents to keep a close watch to see that kids are learning how to solve social situations with their peers.
Virtual back to
school night
Mrs. Baker said teachers gave mixed reviews about parent participation during back to school night, held over two nights last week.
Parents who missed the virtual presentation can find it on their teacher’s class page from the school website.
One back to school night was dedicated to parents who opted for distance learning and a second night was for those who intend to have their students return to school in a blended environment, when that option becomes available in the school district.
Supt. Norm Enfield said the return of district students to traditional classrooms will be determined by coronavirus reports from the San Bernardino County Health Department.
When the restrictions are lifted by the school district, elementary students on the blended option can change at the end of a trimester.
For junior high and high school students, the change is at the end of a semester, if room allows.
