Chino Hills police jailed a 51-year-old man Thursday afternoon on suspicion of taking $6,000 worth of items and credit cards and using the cards to make unauthorized purchases in Eastvale and Corona.
David Lee Case, of Corona, is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center, according to jail records. He was arrested at 1:15 p.m., records show.
Chino Hills police went to a home in the 16600 block of Quail Country Avenue on March 1 on a report of a burglary, detectives said.
“Through investigation, the suspect involved was identified. A warrant was issued for Mr. Case’s arrest stemming from burglary investigation,” Chino Hills police said in a statement.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
