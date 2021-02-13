After receiving numerous complaints, San Bernardino County has added 10 call center agents plus a supervisor to its existing staff after residents said they could not get through on the hotline.
The county established the hotline for residents 65 and older so they would not have to go online to make appointments.
“We have seen a tremendous increase in call volume since opening appointments to residents 65 and older,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
The San Bernardino County Joint Information Center (JIC), which operates a hotline for callers seeking information on the pandemic, has increased staff and extended hours to assist residents.
Call (909) 387-3911 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Supervisor Hagman said many eligible residents are either unfamiliar with computer technology or lack access to a computer or the internet.
“We are here to help, but right now our focus is on assisting those having trouble scheduling a vaccination appointment,” he said.
Currently, demand for appointments is high while vaccine doses remain in short supply.
Mr. Hagman said residents should continue calling the hotline, checking the website, or contacting their local pharmacy or primary care provider to find out if doses are available.
Eligible residents who can go online are asked to visit sbcovid19.com and click on “Covid-19 Vaccine Information.”
