The Chino Valley Fire Board has selected an 11,816-square-foot three-bay fire station design at a cost of almost $10.4 million for the future Station 68 to be located on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills
The board held a special meeting on Aug. 17 to discuss the size and scope of the project and to approve a design from three potential floor plans developed by PBK Architects.
Option one: a 10,627-square foot two-bay station at a cost of $9,477,250
Option two: an 11,816-square-foot three-bay station at a cost of $10,369,000.
Option three: a 13,042-square foot four bay design at a cost of $11,288,500.
Construction costs per square food are approximately $750, based on an analysis of current construction cost trends provided by PBK.
Fire board president Mike Kreeger said the decision came down to balancing fiscal responsibility with the needs of the community now and at buildout, while preserving limited resources.
Mr. Kreeger said each bay adds an additional $1 million.
He said the two-bay design did not meet the future needs of the community and a four-bay design was too big.
The three-bay design would allow the district to build a metal storage facility to house a brush engine or a reserve engine, he said.
Mr. Kreeger said Station 68 will be the main fire station for wildland fires since it backs up to the Chino Hills State Park.
“If we had another Blue Ridge Fire, we could pull whatever equipment out of the storage facility and set up a command post for the fire and have cots for the guys to sleep,” he said.
The Blue Ridge Fire of 2020 burned 56 percent of the State Park and blackened the hillsides surrounding the future fire station site.
Almost 6,000 homes in Chino Hills were evacuated, but no houses burned in the city.
The fire station is being built in partnership with the City of Chino Hills.
The city transferred the property to the district in addition to paying $8 million for design and construction costs.
The fire district provided the city with .62 acres of land at the old fire station at 4040 Eucalyptus Ave. at Pipeline Ave.
Mr. Kreeger said the fire district allocated $1 million so it now has a total of $9 million.
“We will have to go to reserves for $1.3 million,” he said.
The city’s obligation is complete with the $8 million payment, he said.
Mr. Kreeger said the design and environmental studies will take months.
He anticipates groundbreaking to take place in spring 2023 with a grand opening in the spring of 2024.
