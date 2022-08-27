.

The Chino Valley Fire Board has selected an 11,816-square-foot three-bay fire station design at a cost of almost $10.4 million for the future Station 68 to be located on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills  

The board held a special meeting on Aug. 17 to discuss the size and scope of the project and to approve a design from three potential floor plans developed by PBK Architects.

