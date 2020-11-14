Planes of Fame Air Museum at the Chino Airport will remain closed for the time being after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 following the notification they were possibly exposed to the virus through a mutual extended family member.
“Thankfully, both staff members who tested positive are doing well, experiencing no symptoms and recovering at home,” said Brian Finnegan, director of educational programs and museum development at Planes of Fame.
The museum known for its fleet of vintage planes dating back to World War II closed Nov. 6 after museum officials learned about the possible exposure to the coronavirus.
“(The staff members) were sent home to quarantine and get tested,” Mr. Finnegan said. “Unfortunately, they both tested positive. In the interest of safety for our guests, staff and volunteers, we elected to close the museum for an indefinite period of time.”
About three dozen staff members and volunteers have since been tested for COVID-19, Mr. Finnegan said.
“All results came back negative and no one has reported experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. At this time, we do not believe community transmission of COVID-19 has occurred at the museum,” he said.
Planes of Fame Air Museum is part of the San Bernardino COVID-Compliant Business Partnership program and has had a prevention plan to act in case of a possible exposure to the virus.
The museum was deep cleaned this week.
