“I suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty. Fatal sounds wrong given that I’m standing here addressing you right now. It feels like Christmas to me.”
Chino Valley Fire District Capt. Bill Heitmann couldn’t help but to continuously thank co-workers Engineer Brian Wofford and firefighter-paramedics Matt Robertson, Mark Hughes and Chris Nelson in front of a packed fire board room March 11 for their actions on Nov. 16 when the captain suffered severe cardiac arrest while working at Station 3, located on the south side of the Chino Airport.
“Heroes are often not those seen on the streets at the head of the fray, however, without whom, victory would be impossible,” Capt. Heitmann said. “How could words ever be enough. Some things transcend the physical world.”
The crew’s work was honored by Chino Valley Fire District officials with the first-ever Unit Citation Award, honoring their “courageous, outstanding or unusual performance of duty that is significantly beyond that normally expected.” The crew was conducting a fire station tour to a family when Capt. Heitmann used the public address system that an emergency call was received, and the tour had to be cut short.
“Once the crew showed their visitors out of the station,” Fire Chief Tim Shackelford said. “Capt. Heitmann told the crew the emergency was for him,”
The captain was suffering from nausea, vomiting and pain in his arm.
Using their advanced life support equipment, the crew determined Capt. Heitmann was having a serious cardiac emergency, or ST-elevation Myocardial Infarction, the chief said.
Engineer Wofford and the firefighter-paramedics worked quickly to assess and treat Capt. Heitmann, including placing an IV, cardiac monitoring and continuous waveform capnography (measuring the amount of carbon dioxide a person is exhaling), Chief Shackelford said.
It took 31 minutes to get Capt. Heitmann to San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland.
When he arrived, Capt. Heitmann was no longer breathing on his own and did not have a pulse.
“The crew sprang into action and began high-performance CPR,” Chief Shackelford said. “After approximately four minutes, Bill had a Return of Spontaneous Circulation.”
Capt. Heitmann recalled the crew’s efforts to save him, calling it “awe inspiring.”
“To Matt Robertson, who first advised Brian and I that I was suffering the most fatal cardiac event that can be experienced,” he said. “His expression went from sheer terror at what he saw on the monitor screen to fierce angry determination. His visage was truly fearful to behold.”
Mr. Wofford worked the radios and arranged every facet of emergency care and Mr. Hughes juggled phones, radios and communication with the hospital all while assisting with drugs and dosages, and consulting with Mr. Robertson on how to proceed with treatment options.
“All this while sirens screamed, horns blasted, radios insistently blaring and phones ringing. It was pure pandemonium bordering on anarchy. Trust me, I was there,” Capt. Heitmann said.
Mr. Nelson, who assisted in getting Capt. Heitmann to the hospital quickly, continued to work on his colleague once there.
“He was my heart when it stopped. When my heart refused to beat, he beat it for me and beat it he did,” Capt. Heitmann said.
During his seven-day hospital stay, Capt. Heitmann said nurses and doctors were astonished how efficient and coordinated the fire crew was that day. “They were all amazed. I had people that said they were watching, and it looked like a well-rehearsed television show. It didn’t look real,” he added.
Capt. Heitmann said the work of the crew and hospital staff was amazing.
“Thank you for giving me back to my wife and children,” Capt. Heitmann said.
