Over the opposition of residents who live in proximity of a proposed high-density development of 42 apartments, the Chino Hills Planning Commission approved the project July 21.
Decron Properties will build 42 three-story apartments on a vacant strip of land approximately 150 away from the 71 Freeway and less than 30 feet away from the on-ramp.
The units will be an expansion of the existing apartment complex approved by the County of San Bernardino in 1987 and built in 1990.
The complex was formerly called the Woodview Apartments, later Village Crossings, and now Reserve at Chino Hills, located on Village Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway.
Decron Properties purchased Village Crossings in 2014, changed the name, and made significant improvements including a new clubhouse, gym, pool renovation, and exterior work, said Joe Pullman, chief operating officer of Decron.
The rebranding will carry over to the new units, he said.
Mr. Pullman said all 42 units will be 3 bedroom apartments.
“There is a shortage of 3 bedroom apartments in Chino Hills,” he said. “We get phone calls from families on a daily basis inquiring about 3 bedroom units.”
He said 3 bedroom units at the Avalon and Santa Barbara apartment complexes are 98 percent occupied.
Mr. Pullman said each unit will have its own secured private two-car garage that doubles as a “soundwall” for the 71 Freeway on-ramp.
Representatives of the project said a noise study determined a “very small increase” of noise levels from traffic that “does not exceed the standards the city has in place.”
Written comments opposing the project were submitted by 14 residents of Lake Los Serranos mobile home park, Monterey Avenue, Ironwood Drive, and Orangewood Drive.
Several mobile home park residents, including Cindy Pickersgill, said the apartment units, combined with Jack Greening’s 354 aparment proposal around the lake will create gridlock on the streets and the Ramona entrance and exit to the 71 Freeway.
“When does the development stop?” she asked. “Please, please, stop.”
Harriet Snyder said she is concerned about increased traffic and the potential health risk for residents who will live so close to the freeway.
A health risk assessment was prepared to evaluate the long-term health risks associated with freeway traffic for future residents.
According to a city staff report, the assessment concluded that the “health risks are below the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s regional thresholds and will have less than significant impact on short and long-term health risk” so no mitigation was required.
A traffic study found that the project’s impact “will be less than significant based on the City of Chino Hills’ level of service standards and impact criteria” so no mitigation was required.
The planning commission imposed two conditions on the developer: to include landscaping and irrigation behind the garages along the east property line and to enhance the backs of the garages and the six-foot block wall that will be highly visible.
The commission asked for decorative trim and color palette and materials that will be consistent with the entire project.
The commission also asked the developer to explore tree species that can grow within the landscape strip and be properly maintained behind the garages.
The project will include two dog parks for residents, 21 guest parking stalls, and the relocation of 18 existing carports and 28 existing guest parking spaces.
