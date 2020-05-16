Ayala High senior Matthew Salazar did the typical “promposal,” asking Ayala sophomore Kiley Hurtado to be his prom date. But it was the location of the prom that was out of the ordinary.
The couple posed for photos and ate a “take out” dinner from Wood Ranch restaurant in the Salazar family’s Chino Hills backyard on Saturday, May 2 because the 2020 Ayala High prom – scheduled for that same date – was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The prom dates ate their dinner, listened to favorite music, and watched a movie. Earlier, they tuned in to the popular YouTube channel “Some Good News with John Krasinski,” who was offered a virtual prom experience that included guest celebrities, performing for the Class of 2020.
Mr. Krasinski, an actor and director known particularly for his role as “Jim” on the television comedy “The Office,” started his SGN YouTube channel when the pandemic hit the United States earlier this year.
