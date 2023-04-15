A survey to inspect accessibility barriers for people with disabilities on public sidewalks, curb ramps, street crossings, and bus stops will begin in Chino the week of Monday, April 17 and continue for approximately 4 months.

The purpose of the survey is to develop an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan to address identified barriers and make programs, services, and facilities accessible to persons with disabilities, according to a city press release.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.