A survey to inspect accessibility barriers for people with disabilities on public sidewalks, curb ramps, street crossings, and bus stops will begin in Chino the week of Monday, April 17 and continue for approximately 4 months.
The purpose of the survey is to develop an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan to address identified barriers and make programs, services, and facilities accessible to persons with disabilities, according to a city press release.
The city council awarded a $592,406 contract to Bureau Veritas Technical Assessment of Irvine in November 2022 for an ADA evaluation and transition plan.
Bureau Veritas Technical Assessment will survey city parks and buildings, public right-of-way facilities, and city policies and practices for compliance. The assessment of city-owned buildings and parks began in January and concluded in March.
The consultant will now begin the public right-of-way portion of the survey, which includes field inspections of areas used by pedestrians.
After the surveys are completed, the city will establish an updated ADA plan.
