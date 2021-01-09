The Chino Valley Lions Club will host its annual student speaker contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11 on Zoom or in-person, depending on COVID circumstances at the time. The location will be announced.
Participants will prepare a speech on “Distance and Online Learning: Pros and Cons.”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
Participation is limited to six students.
A contest brochure is available at md4lions.org/student-speakers-contest. Select “student speakers contest.”
Cash will be awarded to region, zone and club winners.
District, area and final winners will win scholarships ranging from $4,500 to $6,500. The finalist will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Information and registration: Carole McCleary, 632-8356.
