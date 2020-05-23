A 19-year-old Chino Hills man and two juveniles were arrested the morning of May 14 on suspicion of burglarizing a bicycle shop, getting away with three bicycles.
The bicycles, however, were later recovered and returned to the store, Chino Hills Police said.
Ceazer Malone Deguzman was arrested at 2:52 a.m. in the 13800 block of Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and released at 2:34 p.m., jail records show.
Chino Hills police were called to a commercial burglary at 12:42 a.m. at Jax Bicycle Center at 13890 Peyton Drive, learning bicycles had been taken, said Deputy E. Cuesta.
Both were arrested without incident.
The other juvenile was found with a bicycle and arrested. That bicycle was returned to the store.
