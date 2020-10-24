Food for Life Ministry will host its annual Thanksgiving grocery distribution from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at the First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The charity event is usually held at the Chino Senior Center but organizers had to change the location this year.
“Everything’s different this year, but we’re excited to move forward with Thanksgiving,” said Cindy vandeSteeg, a founder and secretary of the organization. “We still hope to feed hundreds of families and help make Thanksgiving special for local residents”
Participants in groups are advised to show up later then they have previously arrived in the past due to tight parking at the church the sits west of Mountain Avenue on Riverside Drive.
“We hope to have plenty of food to give out regardless of when people arrive,” Mrs. vandeSteeg said. “Rather than arriving at 6 and 7 a.m., we would encourage some families to wait till 10 o’clock or so.”
While the local churches do supply volunteers for the event, Food For Life welcomes donations of money or food, Mrs. vandeSteeg said.
The organization will continue to distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its warehouse located at 4712 Cheyenne Way, off Yorba and Schaefer avenues in Chino.
“Demand has remained strong for food, and we’re glad to provide it.” Mrs. vandeSteeg said.
Families can only receive food once per week without being charged for any groceries they receive.
In order to receive food, the organization requires residents to bring proper identification.
Information: Food for Life Ministry at 627-3663 or www.foodforlifeminis try.org.
