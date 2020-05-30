The San Bernardino Superior Court on Friday reopened all but two of its clerk’s offices, and court proceedings and hearings will resume between Monday, June 1 and Monday, June 8.
Court offices in Big Bear and Needles were not scheduled to open as of Friday morning.
The court’s clerk office hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (phones and lobby).
A number of new procedures and protocols have been put in place for the courts, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing to protect the health of court users during the coronavirus outbreak.
Information on the protocols, as well as schedules for reopening by court location and litigation type: https://www.sb-court.org/general-information/covid-19-courthouse-closure-and-hearing-information.
