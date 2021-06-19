The Chino Hills 55+ Club will conduct its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 via Zoom.
An update will be provided on whether the July meeting will take place in person at the Community Center.
An email will be sent to members with Zoom access information.
For those who need assistance on how to join the online meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.