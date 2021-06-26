A 54-year-old Chino man was jailed June 10 on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography at a home in the 11400 block of San Felipe Avenue in the unincorporated area of Chino, the Chino Hills Police Department announced Monday.
Joseph Bert Dalton is being held on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
He was arrested at 9:30 a.m. after investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Detail and the Hi-Tech Division began looking into someone possessing and distributing child pornography from a home on San Felipe Avenue, which is located between Ramona and Norton avenues, south of Phillips Boulevard.
Investigators served a search warrant and found the suspect was responsible for distributing child pornography and in possession of child pornography, Detective Brian Arias said.
Mr. Dalton is scheduled to appear in court today (Monday, June 14).
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department Crime Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.